Volunteer Group to work for Alan Kyerematen’s 2024 presidential bid

Politics of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: GNA

The Presidential fortunes of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, recieved massive boost over the weekend with scores of Ghanaian youth calling on the New Patriotic Party to elect him as the Presidential Candidate.



The group , who might had had prior knowledge that Alan would be travelling to Kumasi, laid wait around Linda Dor restaurant on the Accra – Kumasi highway, holding placards espousing the virtues of their preferred candidate.



Key among the many messages was the marketability of Alan Kyerematen, transparency and inclusiveness in the Ghanaian geopolitical space.



The volunteer Group pledged to champion the Presidential bid of the Trade and Industry Minister should he be elected as the Presidential Candidate of NPP.



Speaking to the media, a gruop member, Mr. Kwesi Kyere, cited the ease with which Alan Kyerematen can be presented to the Ghanaian voter as against other candidates who would be difficult to sell.



“We are talking of a candidate that can be presented to the Ghanaian voter with heads held high. We are talking of a candidate that is easily marketable and that will surely make the NPP build their campaign on the potentials of the candidate. We are ready to champion the presidential bid of Alan Kyerematen since he comes as a clean and competent choice from the lot.



“He is credible , can be trusted and will surely be marketable if the NPP communication machinery is willing to build on the good work of the current government”, Abena Tweneboa said.



Their latest call adds to numerous others from advocating; “No Alan, No Vote.’



As a front runner in the upcoming Presidential Primaries, many pundits are heavily tipping the Trade and Industry Minister to emerge winner when the party heads to the internal contest early next year.