Volta region remains our world bank – Volta region NDC

NDC Volta Regional Secretary, James Gunu

The Volta Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has said the region remains the world bank of the party.



The Volta Regional Secretary revealed this while addressing the media at Ho on Tuesday, 11 August 2020.



Mr Gunu noted that some persons who took part in the just ended voter registration exercise were awaiting clearance through the district registration review committee after which the numbers will shore up on the register.



“As I indicated, some people are being cleared through the district registration review committee process, and we believe that at the end of it all, the numbers will go high. Comparing the figures to Ashanti region, Eastern region and other regions, where we believe that our people registered more, they came out and the strategy, the plan B that we adopted actually worked and at a point. The NPP realised that so they went preventing our people in Banda, New Edubiase, Tema and other parts of the party from registering but by and large we have done a very successful exercise as a political party,” he stated.



Mr Gunu also revealed that available provisional results indicate that the region performed creditably in the voter registration exercise despite the intimidation and harassment.



“Despite all the intimidation and harassment that took place, we remain focused and committed to the rescue mission and this has yielded good results. Provisional results of the registration actually shows that Volta Region we have performed creditably because we asked our citizens not to come back home to register,” he said.



He further noted that the party was able to defeat the NPP’s claims that people from the Volta Region are Togolese. “What this means is that we have clearly and demonstrably defeated the NPP’s fantasy claim that Voltarians are Togolese. We have defeated that claim. Two, the region, by the special grace of God remains the world bank of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” Mr Gunu added.

