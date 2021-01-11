Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: GNA

Volta must arise and take possession as a beacon of hope - VDF

Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, Executive Director of the VDF

The Volta Development Forum (VDF) has called on people of the Volta Region to support the region’s development efforts.



Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, Executive Director of the VDF, said the burden of developing the Region was enormous, and that it could only be realised when development is championed by indigenes.



He was speaking at the inauguration of the Executive Committee of the Forum in Ho and asked Voltarians to join forces with the VDF.



The VDF, he said, was a “special purpose vehicle” built to bring accelerated development and to restore the fortunes of the Region.



“We the people of the Volta, having come this far in our history, recognise that the task of developing and securing the peace and prosperity of the Region is a complex and daunting undertaking.



Successive governments may continue to do their bit. However we the sons and daughters of the Region must also intensify our efforts towards creating the king of the Region that we seek.



Volta must arise and take possession as a beacon of hope in the Country,” the Director stated.



He said the VDF’s core mission was to lead a “holistic development agenda of the Region through the deployment of modern technologies and a well-educated human resource.”



Mr Agboka-Dzegede said the VDF was keen on becoming an “innovative and progressive” forum that would champion the development of the Region by maximising its resources to enhance development in education, industrialisation, health, and security.



The Volta Development Forum was formed in May 2020 out of a Volta Business Development Forum.



Mr Agboka-Dzegede birthed the idea with the support and inspiration of other industrious individuals from the Region.



The Organisation was registered as an official entity in September 2020 following the formation of a 15 member Executive Committee.



VDF has received an office from the Regional Coordinating Council for use as a secretariat.



Dr. Prince Kludjeson, President of the VDF and Chairman of Executive Council, at the inauguration, announced a 'One Billion-Dollar' development fund for the Region.



He said the fund would enhance growth in agriculture, education, tourism and arts, and ICT.



The Council Chair said the Organisation also considered security a priority and promised support to the various agencies.



“The branding of the Volta Region in the past few years has been negative and we wish to use this platform of our Association to reverse the trend.



“We can create a power base to get things done. We must change things so the region could move forward. VDF is coming in to collaborate for the next decade and realise a whole new region,” Dr Kludjeson said.



The VDF has Vice Presidents, Mrs Victoria Letsa, Mrs Dzifa Attivor, and Mr Kofi Humado.