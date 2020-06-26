Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Class FM

Volta NDC unhappy with influx of soldiers in Ketu South

The Volta Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu South Constituency, has bemoaned the sudden influx of military personnel in the community.



According to the regional branch, the military has taken over their homes, adding that their presence has caused panic and fear among the citizenry, with some choosing to remain home than go about their normal duties.



Speaking at a press conference, the party’s Regional Chairman, Henry Ametefe, noted that he would not be surprised if COVID-19 cases shoot up in the region as a result of the army personnel influx.



“There’s a military barrier in every house in Ketu South now. Go to Hunda Barracks, you can’t go out. Now, we’re in the era of COVID-19 where we do not have to get people from other areas infiltrating into our communities. So, you will not be surprised when the data on the virus becomes very high, because immigration officers, all of them are brought from Accra; the military, all of them are from Accra. They have taken off all the Voltarians and we’re sitting down,” he lamented.



In a quick response, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, noted that the presence of the security in Ketu South is to protect the country’s borders, the citizenry and to maintain peace, law and order in the municipality.



“As you are already aware, Ghana's land borders have been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country in order to curb the spread…intelligence has it that a number of people still use unapproved routes to enter the country and the people of Ketu South are the worst-affected when persons use such unauthorised and unapproved routes to enter the country,” Mr Agbenorwu said.



The MCE continued: “The initial cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Municipality were all foreigners who were intercepted by the security officials via these porous, unapproved routes, hence the influx of military personnel in the area is to also help police our porous borders and numerous unapproved routes against foreigners who still find ways to pass from infecting our cherished people with COVID-19.”



Mr Agbenorwu noted that the military men were brought in as external support to help keep the borders safe and assured the residents that they “are safe and must feel safe.”













