Health News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: GNA

Vodafone Ghana screens over 500 Koforidua residents for free

Vodafone Ghana screens over 500 people in Koforidua

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, a non-governmental organization that focuses on quality healthcare delivery, has organized a free health screening exercise for over 500 people in Koforidua.



The exercise provided an opportunity for the over 500 beneficiaries to be screened for various illnesses, including diabetes, anaemia, hyperthesis B, prostrate, malaria, eye, HIV, and COVID-19 tests, as well as free NHIS registration and renewals.



Reverend Amaris Perbi, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said the outreach was to provide the community access to medical care to commemorate the Foundation's twelve years of establishment.



Mr. Perbi noted that, as part of the commemoration, the Foundation was launching a 'Kindred' initiative in February to show love and support to Ghanaians through the provision of various health care assistance.



He mentioned roofing of hospitals, donation of equipment such as beds and computers to hospitals as some of the activities for the month.



He said the initiative would be an annual affair to bring relief to the vulnerable about healthcare.



Mrs. Geta Strignner Quartey, Legal and Extension Affairs Director, Vodafone Ghana, explained that the Kindred initiative offered a golden opportunity for the staff to submit proposals which would help transform lives in their communities.



Reverend Doctor Joyce Aryee, Board Chair of the Foundation, reminded the public of the spread of the coronavirus disease, adding that the Covid-19 testing was to help the residents know their status and be given medical attention where necessary.



Some of the residents, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture and urged them to repeat the gesture often.