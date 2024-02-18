Visionary Norman Foundation feeds people of Cape Coast

Regional News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: Abraham Norman Nortey, Contributor

On the 10th of February 2024, Visionary Norman Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to community development, took a significant step in addressing food insecurity in Cape Coast.



The foundation, under the leadership of Abraham Norman Nortey, CEO, and Founder, executed the "Feed the Street - Cape Coast Edition" initiative.



Over 500 packs of essential items, including food, bottled water, and drinks, were distributed to the less privileged in various locations, ranging from Sam Jonah Library-UCC through to Science Market, Amamoma, and the Cape Coast Castle Community.



Abraham Norman Nortey expressed his commitment to eradicating hunger in Cape Coast saying, "Our mission goes beyond immediate relief. It's about inspiring lasting change, fostering community responsibility, and contributing to the global effort of achieving zero hunger. Together, we can create a Cape Coast where no one goes to bed hungry."



The initiative not only provided essential items to those in need but also raised awareness about the prevalence and impact of food insecurity in the region. It serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging community members to actively engage in finding sustainable solutions to address long-term hunger challenges.



Visionary Norman Foundation extends its gratitude to all volunteers and supporters who made this impactful initiative a reality.



