Vision in progress: The Law School’s new building complex

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: UGSoL

In a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and progress, the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) has embarked on a transformative journey that will change the face of infrastructure and the teaching and learning facilities for, particularly, the post-graduate students of the School.



The ambition is to construct a modern multi-purpose building complex. This ambitious project stands as a beacon of innovation and dedication and is poised to redefine the landscape of legal education in Ghana.



The new building complex for the Ghana School of Law will support Ghana’s efforts at national development and growth by producing skilled legal and other professionals.



It will help instill a culture of justice and accountability within the body politic, strengthen international ties, and contribute to the creation of an inclusive and prosperous society. Its impact will extend far beyond the confines of the classroom, by shaping the legal landscape, influencing policy decisions, and championing the values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.



The decision to construct a new modern multi-purpose building for the UGSoL is informed by a myriad of accommodation challenges that the School has been confronted with in recent years.



These include poor infrastructure, limited accessibility, inadequate facilities, and limited availability. These challenges have become increasingly pressing due to the significant growth in the student population, which has surged from approximately 600 to over 2,000 in the last four years alone, consisting mainly of graduate students.



The introduction of the two streams of LLB programmes has, mainly, accounted for the impressive expansion in students’ numbers.



Additionally, the four-year West Africa Secondary School Certificate of Education/Senior Secondary School (WASSCE/SSS) LLB stream with day-time classes and a three-year PFD LLB stream with evening classes, further underscore the urgent need for expanded accommodation facilities.



By addressing these challenges through the construction of a new building complex, the school aims to provide students with improved living conditions, enhanced safety and accessibility, an experiential teaching and learning environment, and a supportive setting conducive to academic success and personal development.



"The significance of investing in this project cannot be understated," emphasized The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo. "It will ensure that the University of Ghana School of Law continues to thrive and produce legal and other professionals trained in law, who are well-prepared to address the complex problems of our times."



With these words, the call to action reverberates with stakeholders both far and wide. Indeed, the construction of this new complex is not only about erecting physical structures; it is more about nurturing intellectual growth, fostering collaborations and partnerships, and shaping the future of the legal sector.



The legal sector in today’s complex and interconnected world plays a pivotal role in addressing global challenges. We are today faced with the issue of climate change and, particularly in Ghana, the degradation of the environment. Legal imperatives are required to regulate small-scale mining and its pollution of water bodies in Ghana; so are they required to regulate emissions and other environmental impact.



There are issues with human rights and social justice everywhere around us. Legal regimes are developed to protect such fundamental rights as freedom of speech, equality, and due process. Fortunately, some of the areas of law mentioned above are focus areas for the new post-graduate courses introduced recently by the UGSoL. Also, one of the spaces in the new building is for the Africa Center for Data Governance and Digital Rights.



Trade laws, intellectual property laws, and dispute resolution mechanisms help to turn the wheels of global commerce, investment, and economic development.



There are also emerging issues of cybersecurity and data privacy, where cyber laws offer protection against cyber threats, regulate data usage, and enhance privacy. Intellectual property laws, patents, copyrights, and trademarks facilitate innovation and progress.



Essentially, the law offers a platform for an organized, secure, and collaborative global community. What is obvious is that at the heart of the push by the UGSoL for a more modern and multi-purpose building lies a passion to ensure that the legal sector proactively plays the role expected of it in the areas identified above and even more. It manifests a profound commitment to innovation, relevance, and excellence.



It was Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, who said "Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives – choice, not chance, determines your destiny."



The leadership of the UGSoL appears to be living every bit of this quotation with their choice of a modern multi-purpose law complex as part of their pathway to excellence. They are exhibiting a high intention, as Aristotle stated. The effort is sincere. The approach to execution is intelligent. The choice of a law complex is a wise one among many alternatives; it is not a chance event!



The architectural design of the new building complex is a testament to the ethos that the UGSoL wants to be known for. It blends modern aesthetics with functional efficiency. From state-of-the-art lecture halls to cutting-edge technological units, every aspect of the complex is crafted to enhance the students' learning experience and facilitate intellectual exploration, especially among the post-graduate students.



The new state-of-the-art facility has auditoriums that can seat 1730 audience – the largest in Ghana – as well as 1000, 500, 250, 125, and 65 audiences. There are also 500 and 250-seater moot courts, 100 offices, research centers, clinic, a gym, a sky bar, and a baby bay.



Indeed, for all who desire to applaud the UGSoL leadership for its foresight and fortitude since it started its programme of expansion and growth, this project offers the opportunity. It definitely will leave an indelible mark on history, stand out the current management of the UGSoL as visionaries, and position the University of Ghana as the destination of choice for quality legal education.



It speaks to the power of collective action, particularly when there is a visionary leader, in shaping the future and destiny. As the construction of the new building complex takes shape, it will serve as a tangible reminder of the University's steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and progress.



Let us all rally behind this transformative project and heed the call to action. The information is that for those willing to be part of this vision, contributing USD100 a month for a year will guarantee that your name is engraved on the Sponsors Board at the entrance of the School.



Year groups can have a classroom named after them or their favorite lecturer(s) for USD100,000, whilst Individuals or law firms can have space in the building named after them for USD100,000.



Let us join hands in supporting the UGSoL's modernization and physical expansion efforts, the aim of which is to enhance post-graduate teaching and learning, and build a future where excellence knows no bounds; for in doing so, we not only contribute to a worthy cause but also pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.











