Source: GNA

Violence against women is unacceptable - NPP-USA Women's Wing

The US NPP Women's Wing is for a swift investigations and prosecution into the act

The Women's Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United States of America (USA) has called for a swift investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of the gruesome lynching of an innocent ninety-year-old woman which occurred at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region of Ghana.



They vehemently condemned the action of the unscrupulous perpetrators who accused the 90-year-old woman of witchcraft, describing it as a grave and an unpardonable violation of human rights, which must not be handled with ‘kid’s gloves’.



Madam Barbara Boafo, Women's Organizer of the Wing, stressed that violence against women had no place in today’s day and age in Ghana in particular and the world in general.



According to her, this irresponsible and inhuman behaviour does not only have negative consequences for women and youth, but also their families, the entire community, and the country at large.



"The subsequent effects include but not limited to psychological health, and also altering of long-term trust by up and coming children," she added.



She noted that much had not been done or put in place to prevent and protect violence against women, of which perpetrators often go unpunished with impudence.



In a disturbing video that has gone viral and continues to be shared on social media, the old woman who was the victim could be heard crying for help and mercy and refuting allegations that she is a witch.



She was pushed down by a fellow woman and beaten mercilessly, a total display of wickedness by society.



It is unclear what prompted the supposed soothsayer or priestess to accuse the old woman of witchcraft and her subsequent lynching but scenes in the video can only be described as barbaric.



The disturbing video has younger women, slapping, whipping and hitting the old woman’s head with a heavy object, while other community members cheering them on.



This, Madam Boafo said, was unacceptable and must be condemned with the contempt it deserved.



She, therefore, called on the Government, community leaders, Queen mothers and the Ministry for Women, Children and Gender to bring these individuals to book.



She also called on all stakeholders to develop smaller women advocacy groups in the communities dedicated to strengthening and protecting women’s plight in Ghana.



She extended the heartfelt condolences of the Women's Wing to the bereaved family and wished them God's guidance during these difficult times.





