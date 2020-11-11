Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Victory is assured but we cannot be complacent - Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is Majority Leader

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to campaign vigorously to ensure victory for the 2020 polls.



The party he said must not be complacent and assume victory will come on a silver platter.



The experienced parliamentarian told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Ghanaians have resolved to retain the NPP in the 2020 polls but, the NPP must not take chances and relax.



He wants the party to keep moving from house to house and campaign to sell the party’s message, so Ghanaians will see what the NPP has achieved since it took office.



The NPP, he told the host, has been truthful to Ghanaians and done a lot to alleviate the poverty of Ghanaians.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu has bemoaned the attempt of some persons to tarnish his image by peddling falsehood about him so he could lose the parliamentary seat.



According to him, his opponent is going round telling constituents that he has achieved nothing.



He has, therefore, taken steps to address these lies in order for the constituents not to be deceived.



The MP expressed strong optimism he will retain his seat and return to parliament in 2021.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.