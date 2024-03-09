Vetting of ministers in Ghana is like sitcom – KSM

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka “KSM”, a Ghanaian actor, director, and satirist has described the vetting process in Ghana for ministerial nominees as a "big joke”.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, he said the time has come for Ghanaians to take our country seriously and the right leaders elected or appointed to lead the country to the land of prosperity.



”I think we have to take our country more seriously. Even if you look at the vetting process, the vetting process to me is like a sitcom. When you watch it, the questions that are mostly asked are not challenging so the people who are supposed to answer the questions can basically say anything and they are passed. There are some ministers who have not had a day of work in life and they are being vetted to takeover ministries. The last I remember is the Minister of Fisheries, Hawa Koomsom. One of the question was for her to define fish pond or some… the question itself was flicky and so what do you expect, a deep answer to a flicky question? So the answer too was flicky. Sorry I don’t remember exactly what was said. But it didn’t impress me then that if you are looking for somebody in 2021 in this world that we are living in, to lead the fisheries ministry…



”Many of our ministers have not operated a kiosk before but they are going to be handling ministries. Somebody can come out of college maybe have one or two years of work but because they can get on radio and be insulting and be agressive they are named to take over very serious ministries. We are serious here. We have grown past just insulting people and casting aspersions, let’s focus on building this nation. If you are a leader you pick people who are thinking, who are focused, not the people you can control, not the people who will run to you when you call them and put their hands at their back.”