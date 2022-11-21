Vetting committee of NDC gives Wonder Victor Kutor greenlight to contest NEC position

Politics of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

The Vetting Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the greenlight to Wonder Victor Kutor, a former parliamentary candidate aspirant for the Anlo constituency in the Volta Region, to contest for the National Executive Committee (NEC) membership slot.



This was after a petition filed against him was heard by a committee made up of seasoned lawyers of the party.



It was chaired by lawyer Abraham Amaliba, with others including a former Attorney General, Betty Mould Iddrisu; Amb. Sam Pee Yalley, William Wilson Agbleke, Hajia Laadi Ayamba, and Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, the Member of Parliament for Techiman North.



A former President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Wonder Kutor told journalists that his vetting was largely based on a petition submitted to the Committee on his stewardship.



Prior to declaring his intentions to contest, a petition was made against his candidature in relation to allegations levelled against him while in office as SRC President.



However, Kutor, who appeared before the panel on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, was given a fair hearing and has since been cleared to contest as NEC Member.



“The Audit report from the Ghana School of law for 2021/2022 Academic year confirms that all sponsorships cash were paid into the Ghana School of Law SRC account and not paid to the President personal account.



“Page 21 of the audit report also confirms that all the monies were used for SRC-related expenditure,” he stated.



Wonder Kutor, who is going into the contest with 18 others, is seeking to be one of the five elected executive members to serve the party in the Anlo constituency.



Speaking on his vision, he said he wants to strategize for the NDC to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections, adding that the 2024 elections is a must win for the party.



A former deputy secretary of the NDC for the Anlo constituency, Victor Kutor said he is battle-ready to aid the comeback of NDC to power if given the nod as a National Executive Member.



During the last NDC administration, Mr. Kutor worked as a special assistant to the Deputy Minister for Energy and Petroleum, John Jinapor. He is currently the owner of Kutor Farms and an immigration consultant.