Veep will not resign to pursue presidential ambition – Bawumia Must Win group

A pro-Bawumia group, Bawumia Must Win (BMW) says the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not resign his position to pursue his presidential ambition.



According to Spokesperson of the group, Gyasi Boako there’s no law that currently bars the Veep from nurturing his political career.





Dr. Bawumia on Friday filed his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming Presidential primaries in November 2023 as he intimated his commitment to building the country’s economy.



Speaking to Starr News, Gyasi Boako said the per the constitution, the Vice President is allowed to be a Presidential candidate and still remain in office.



“The Vice President is not resigning today or resigning tomorrow. Per the laws of this country, …I don’t have my notes here I would have made reference to certain laws in the constitution and other provisions that state clear that the Vice President has the power to run as a Presidential candidate and still become the Vice President of Ghana. The laws are clear, we are just following the process. We are not doing anything contrary to what the law is saying.





“We don’t want to abuse any power that we are having, we want to follow due process. We respect delegates and Ghanaians. We respect the mandate that Ghanaians gave President Akufo-Addo in 2016 and in 2020, we don’t want to abuse any powers and so we are just following our lane. We are doing our politics free from attacks, with transparency, everything is clear with us and Insha Allah, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will become the President of this country in 2025."