Vanguard Assurance sweeps three prestigious awards at Ghana Insurance Awards

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Continental Insurance gurus, Vanguard Assurance Limited has picked up three tremendous awards at the just ended Ghana Insurance Awards held at De Icon Event Center at East Legon last Friday.



These awards were Best Products Innovation Award ( Homeprehensive Insurance Policy), Major Loss Award and the CEO of Vanguard Assurance, Mr. Frederick Nii Adotey Saka was crowned overall CEO of the Year Award (General).



The 6th edition was organized by Xodus Communications Limited with the aim to provide a spectacular event for insurance industry players to come together to celebrate and network, while rewarding achievements and leadership in the various key areas and also promoting the growth of the industry through progressive competition, innovation and the adherence to the highest professional standards in the sector.



For Vanguard Assurance, these awards authenticate the company's continuous progress and contribution to the Ghana Insurance industry and the economy as a whole.



Also, this tremendous honor is in recognition of the company's values, integrity, teamwork, and commitment in building the Insurance industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the Financial institutions.



Head, Human Resources at Vanguard Assurance, Love Ayisibea Aboagye was extremely grateful to God, the Board of Directors of the company and the committed employees for their unflinching support always over the years.



She also took the opportunity to thank her cherished clients across the world for their continuous support.



Since its establishment in 1974, Vanguard Assurance has set an exceptional standard for excellence and reliability.



Offering an extensive range of world- class Life and Non- Life insurance products, their diverse portfolio ensures that every individual and family in Ghana can enjoy life to the fullest, knowing they are shielded from uncertainties.



Vanguard Assurance's innovative approach to insurance has captured the hearts of countless clients across the nation.



Their forward- thinking team has consistently challenged the status quo, introducing transformation products that cater to the evolving needs of the modern world. One of these such products is HOMEPREHENSIVE- A single insurance policy that covers both your car and home.



Vanguard Assurance's unwavering commitment to its customers and dedication to pushing the boundaries of insurance solutions makes them a true industry leader. With Vanguard Assurance by your side, you can confidently embrace life's journey, knowing that they will always stand by you, safeguarding what you cherish most.



