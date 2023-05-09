Value of a man increases with age – Lawyer on 80-year-old Prof Fobih's union with 27-year-old

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Lawyer and author Chris Vincent Fabiri has commented on news that an 80-year-old former legislator and Minister of Education Prof Dominic Fobih has married a 27-year-old lady, stressing that the value of a man with respect to love relationships increases with age while that of women decreases.



In the words of Mr Fabiri, the value of a man in terms of experience, connection, money, or assets, increases as he grows older and this value works in his favor when it comes to love relationships.



“The value of a man increases with age. My value as a “man” (as a male) for relationship purposes today is 100 times what it used to be 10 years ago.



"The older a man gets, the more value he is capable of acquiring—be it experience, connection, money or assets.



"Interestingly, the opposite is true for a woman. The older she becomes, her value for relationship purposes decreases,” he wrote.



He added that women ought to understand that age doesn’t work in their favour in terms of love relationships.



“A 23-year-old woman would be more sought after by men for relationship purposes (procreation, share experience, agreeableness, ability to build with, men count, the intensity of toxic experiences and youthfulness) than a 33 or 45-year-old woman.



"This is why it’s argued that the value of women is intrinsic (by birth) in society and the value of men is acquired.



"If you are a man or a woman, understand when your value is at its peak. And capitalize on it.



"I will be 40 this year, and I understand the unique position I occupy as a man, compared to when I was 25 years struggling man with no experiences or capital power in society,” he added.