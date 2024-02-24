Valentine’s Day Reshuffle: Credit to Bawumia, he pushed Akufo-Addo to do it – Kofi Bentil

Politics of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Bentil, a vice president of IMANI Africa, has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia caused the massive reshuffle announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



In a post shared on X on February 24, 2024, Kofi Bentil said the vice president being able to push for the reshuffle shows that he is gaining more power as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“We all know Mr President has resisted a reshuffle all his tenure. So, it’s fair to believe that this was pushed and won by Dr. Bawumia. Clearly, flagbearers have more power than VPs!!!



“If this is so as I believe, then credit to him but he should push harder to be allowed to run things for this period so he can start showing what difference he can make! Maybe my prayer will be answered!!! If it is answered, I believe the tide will turn,” he wrote.



The IMANI vice president urged Dr Bawumia to leverage the power he has now as flagbearer to influence every decision taken in the government to enhance his fortunes of becoming president.



He added that the vice president showed also negotiation to get some bills passed in parliament with the period left to the 2024 elections.



“That’s why I hope he grows in power from now. He should stop being VP, and start being flagbearer in all earnest and negotiate to be the ‘injury time’ President, just like he negotiated a deft pivot from the present president. If he does this, Ghana will be better!



“He should also negotiate a pact with the incoming parliamentarian hopefuls and present ones in parliament, to work on passing some good legislation in this time left. It will prove what he can do!!,” he said.



Read Kofi Bentil’s full post below:







BAI/NOQ



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.