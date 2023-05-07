You are here: HomeNews2023 05 07Article 1762235

'Utterly appalling attack' - Mayor of London condemns 'murder' of Ghanaian lady

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London joined condemnation of an incident on May 1, which led to the death of a 30-year-old Ghanaian, Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey.

The incident which took place in Brixton was widely reported by the media.

Johanita was returning home from a shop where she had gone to get a gift when her attacker, one Mohammed Nur attacked her.

She was pronounced dead by first responders who had been called to the scene.

"This was an utterly appalling attack - and my thoughts and prayers are with Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey’s family, friends and the wider community in Brixton.

"The Met Commissioner & I remain in regular contact. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder & extra police remain in the area to progress this investigation & respond to concerns," the Mayor posted in a tweet dated May 4.

The attacker was arraigned before a Magistrate Court last week but only his details were taken and is due to be transferred to a higher court next week because of the indictable nature of his offence.



