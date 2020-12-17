General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Use of military to kill people on election day act of barbarism - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

As part of a one-day working visit to Techiman on Wednesday, former President John Dramani Mahama led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Techiman and his elders.



The team also visited a number of injured persons and the families of our comrades who were killed as a result of sporadic shooting during the collation of presidential and parliamentary election results in the Techiman South Constituency.



Mr. Mahama expressed his displeasure at the shooting incident saying: “The use of armed personnel by government to terrorise and in the process kill and maim innocent voters and security personnel is unacceptable and must be condemned by all Ghanaians. We cannot allow such barbarism to be perpetuated by government on innocent and unarmed citizens.”



The NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has failed to concede defeat saying that the election was "fraudulent" and has asked for an independent inquiry into the December 7 elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.