Use drones in galamsey fight - Nana Kay tells Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has called on the government to use drones to fight illegal mining in Ghana.



According to him, the drones, when acquired, can also help the country monitor and deal with the incidents of illegal logging in the country’s forest reserves.



He said such a plan will effectively clamp down on illegal miners whose activities have devastated the country’s land and water resources.



“We must do things properly. We are looking at alternative ways of financing the two sets we’re getting. We must use drones with high-quality cameras to monitor galamsey sites, that is the only way to halt illegal small mining in Ghana," Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The President opened a national dialogue on small-scale mining, calling for a national consensus to stop the menace.



In line with the President’s objective, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has embarked on a mission to address the problem.



He has pledged his full commitment to ending the menace.



On a visit to the Western Region, the Minister vowed to “stop the illegalities without fear or favour. No matter which political party is involved”.