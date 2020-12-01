Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Ursula optimistic Dec 7 polls will be free and fair

Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has expressed optimism that the December 7 elections will be peaceful.



The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency who toured some polling centres in her constituency during the special voting on Tuesday, December 1 said she was impressed by the work of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Speaking to TV3, the minister said "I am impressed with what I have seen so far. Everything is running smoothly."



She added: “I am very happy with what I have observed at the Dansoman police station. If this is a sign of what is to come, then we must be assured that we will have a free and fair election. Let me commend the Electoral Commission for the job so far.”



She further indicated that the EC ensured strict compliance with the protocols against coronavirus.



“So far, the COVID-19 protocols being observed is good. They clean the machines after each person takes their turn. I think the Electoral Commission should be commended,” she said.



Reports from various polling stations suggest a free and transparent Voting for special voters casting their votes today.



Meanwhile, there have been few reports of missing names from the register.

