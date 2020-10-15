Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Ursula Owusu charges NPP members to preach the good works of the government

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication

The Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has impressed on supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to intensify their house-to-house campaign to preach the good works of the government as well as sell its policies to the masses.



She said NPP inherited an economy that could not even pay teacher and nursing training allowances but with prudent management and vision, teacher and nursing training allowances have been restored.



We promised Free Senior High School Education and true to our promise, we have delivered.



Planting for Food and Jobs One Village One Dam, One Constituency One Ambulance and 1D1F are all promises made in 2016 and have been fulfilled by the Akufo-Addo government.



We promised to address graduate unemployment, the government set up the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO and over 100,000 graduates have been enrolled onto the program.



One constituency one ambulance and many other promise made during the 2016 campaign including the creation of six new regions have all been fulfilled.



Addressing the people of Dormaa West constituency in the Bono region yesterday where she is on a three-day tour, she urged the people to intensify house-to-house campaign to ensure the party’s victory.



Comparing the eight years of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in power to the three and a half years of the NPP, she said NPP has good policies that will develop the country unlike the NDC adding that voting for NDC would mean retrogressing.



The three day tour to the Bono Region forms part of intensive commencement of party’s campaign duties to secure another victory in the December 2020 polls.



The Communications minister on Tuesday visited towns like Krakrom, Yaakrom and Diabaa all in the Dormaa West constituency.



She urged the people of Dormaa West constituency to vote for the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for more development to come to the constituency.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also used the occasion to introduce the parliamentary aspirant for the party to the teeming supporters of the party who gathered to witness the event.



She was accompanied by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West constituency in the Bono region, Mr Ali Maiga Halidu, the Regional Youth Organiser, Mr Abdul Razak Oppong, the Board Chairman for the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Kwadwo Baah-Agyeman, the Regional Women’s Organiser, Mrs Ama Amponsah and other party executives.



The Board Chairman for the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Kwadwo Baah-Agyeman for his path advised the people of Dormaa West constituency not to vote based on religion or tribalism adding that “we vote for progress and development.”



“Vote for the government that will change and improve your lives. Vote for NPP massively to show appreciation for the good work done within the three and half years,” he said.





