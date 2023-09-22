Urgent calls echo for voter registration restart in Bawku Central Constituency

Regional News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: Ustarz Jibreel Sa-Ad, Contributor

The demand for the immediate resumption of the voter registration exercise in the Bawku Central Constituency is gaining momentum, with a prominent lawyer, Ustarz Jibreel Sa-Ad, leading the charge. Concerns are mounting over the potential impact of the registration suspension on the democratic processes within the region.



In a strongly-worded letter addressed to the Electoral Commission of Ghana, lawyer Ustarz Jibreel Sa-Ad underscored the paramount importance of voter registration in any democratic society. He asserted that the suspension of the registration process not only obstructed a fundamental aspect of democracy but also deprived numerous citizens of their democratic rights, citing Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



The lawyer emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the upcoming elections and the critical need to ensure that all eligible voters in Bawku Central have the opportunity to register and be included in the electoral roll.



"The current circumstances make it even more imperative to resume the registration exercise without further delay," Sa-Ad stated, echoing the concerns voiced by a growing number of citizens in the region.



Furthermore, the lawyer's letter emphasized the importance of clear and timely communication from the Electoral Commission of Ghana regarding the resumption of the registration exercise. It stressed that transparency and effective communication are vital elements in establishing trust and ensuring citizens are informed about the process.



Sa-Ad concluded his letter by urging the Electoral Commission of Ghana to prioritize the resumption of the voter registration exercise as a matter of utmost importance. He argued that doing so would uphold the principles of democracy, protect the rights of citizens, and bolster the credibility of Ghana's electoral system.



However, Sa-Ad's letter did not stop at a mere plea. It contained a firm warning: if the commission fails to act on this demand within forty-eight (48) hours of receiving the letter, he expressed his intention to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to compel compliance.



The growing chorus of voices, both from the Bawku Central Constituency and the legal community, underscores the significance of this issue, which could have profound implications for the region's democratic processes.



The eyes of the nation are now focused on the Electoral Commission of Ghana, awaiting its response and hoping for swift action in the face of these pressing demands.












