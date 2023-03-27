Upward African Woman equips graduates with start-up tools

Regional News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: Prince Fiifi Yorke

Upward African Woman (UAW), a non-governmental organization based in USA, as part of efforts to empower women has provided hair dryers, pedicure industrial equipment, hair chairs, and other artisanal equipment worth over 25,000gh to five graduates of the UAW Scholarship Program to enable them start their own entrepreneurial activities.



The recipients of the tools are Woelinam Elliot Avorkpo, Heartwill Deladem, Catherine Glee, Emma Asamoah Akonnor, and Benedicta Abban. They are graduates of the 2nd Image International Skills College with Diplomas in Beauty Specialist and Hairdressing.



UAW Founder, Mrs. Monalisa Okojie said the five beneficiaries received fully sponsored education with funding support from the organisation.



She added that, “and we are proud to see these five graduates in their various disciplines of studies".



We also provided them with tools to start their businesses after their fully sponsored training with the second image school".



Mrs. Monalisa Okojie further indicated that, “at UAW, we are dedicated to empowering women economically through training programs and generating income to support their families”.



The beneficiaries were also encouraged to participate in voluntary services by training other young women with the skills they mastered.



A beneficiary, Emma Asamoah Akonnor expressed gratitude to the UAW Foundation for sponsoring their training education.



“On behalf of my colleagues and friends, we say a very heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Monalisa Okojie and her team for their support", Emma Asamoah Akonnor said.



She also urged other agencies to help her reach out to more needy girls.