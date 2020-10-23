Regional News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Upper Manya Krobo GUM parliamentary candidate launches manifesto, targets 60% of votes

Ghana Union Movement (GUM) parliamentary candidate for Upper Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Nicholas Tetteh, has launched his campaign manifesto to meet the development aspirations of the constituents if elected as Member of Parliament.



The manifesto promises to, among others, focus on job creation through the building of factories as well as bring the holistic transformation of socio-economic development including good governance for the general well-being of the populace.



The event, which attracted party members and supporters from the area, also saw the outdooring of a Constituency Campaign Team for Election 2020.



Addressing the gathering at Akateng, Mr. Tetteh out doored key areas he said the manifesto would address if he wins the seat in the December elections.



Very confident that the people of the constituency are craving for a change away from the NPP and NDC, the PC who described the past MPs of the area as failures said he was targeting some 60% of the votes.



“The people are calling for a change, they are calling for Nicholas Tetteh and I’m sure that in Upper Manya Krobo, I will take 60% to win this seat,” he said in an interview after the launch.



With poor mobile network hindering communication services in most parts of the district, the aspiring parliamentarian says the provision of the mobile network to the rural areas will be one of his core priorities and also address the recurrent challenges with pre-mix fuel encountered by fisher folks in the district.



He also promised to institute training centers for artisans, provide start-up capital for the establishment of small scale business, build Technical & Vocational institutions in the district, establish ICT Centres, strengthen the health sector, motivate teachers and health workers, build 4 factories which will employ over 5,000 youths and provide a modern washroom for the Akateng clinic.



The PC as part of his plans to develop the Upper Manya Krobo district says he will equally fix deplorable roads, provide the Akateng community with a public toilet, refurbish the dilapidated Akateng police post for the police to resume work, refurbish the famous Asesewa market to an ultra-modern status and restore it to its glory days and provide warehouses for all markets in the district such as the Akateng, Asessewa and Sekesua markets, etc.



He called on the populace to overlook the two major political parties in the country, which are the NPP and NDC which have always turned their backs on the people after winning the elections, and rally their support behind the party’s flag bearer, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiriabosom.



Constituency chairman of the party, William Nartey called for unity as the only panacea for victory in the upcoming elections.



For a resounding victory, Mr. Nartey called on the constituents of the various communities in Upper Manya Krobo to join forces with the Ghana Union Movement.



He was confident that the party was attractive to the people of Upper Manya Krobo and the country as a whole and called on them to vote massively for the party’s parliamentary candidate and presidential candidate for resounding victory and rapid development.



Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the party, Madam Ruth Kosi Kwasi expressed concern over the failure of subsequent governments to protect the factories established by the country’s founder, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah leading to their eventual breakdown.



She criticized successive governments for discontinuing projects begun by previous governments and said the party’s flagbearer would revive all abandoned factories to provide job opportunities for the youth.



Madam Kosi said a GUM government would through its ‘Edwadifo Anidaso’ policy, financially empower traders, particularly market women for the growth of their businesses.



Additionally, she promised to ensure that female school dropouts would be assisted to go back to school to enable them to access government opportunities and also avoid teenage pregnancies.

