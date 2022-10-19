Upper Denkyira West DCE cuts sod for ICT Centre project

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Asare Bediako Addo, Contributor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Denkyira West, Honourable Richmond Koduah, on Thursday, cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern ICT Centre in the district capital, Diaso in the Central Region.



The project which will be funded by the District Assembly Common Fund-Response Factor Grant (DACF-RFG), will have a computer laboratory, offices and server room and will help teachers to interact with students and also support preparations for instructional lessons.



Additionally, the ICT infrastructure will help in the effective use of ICT software and hardware for teaching and learning processes, improves teaching skills and supports innovative teaching.



Addressing the media at a short ceremony, Mr Koduah said the facility will provide software development training where students would learn how to create websites, mobile applications to improve their knowledge in technology.



According to him, the centre will also be used to sharpen their minds in standardized tests to enhance their learning skills.



He explained that his district has benefited immensely from government's commitment to ensure good and quality education with the construction of classroom blocks and teachers-quarters soon to commence at Adaboi and Ayanfuri.



Mr Koduah said the Diaso Senior High School has seen a face-lift by the government, having completed and handed over dormitories, dining and assembly halls, classroom blocks and bungalows for teaching staff to authorities.



He mentioned that other neighboring communities within the district will benefit from the ICT infrastructure project especially examination centers by providing ICT laboratories.



He thanked the leaders and pledged more development projects for the district.