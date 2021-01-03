General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Update: Tourist in Ave Dakpe crocodile attack video sustained minor injury – Akatsi North Assembly

play videoPicture showing the moment right before the crocodile launched its attack

It has emerged that the victim of a crocodile attack at a tourist site in Ave Dakpe as recently reported by GhanaWeb only sustained minor injury.



In an update, Daily Graphic has reported that the victim of the reptile attack was sent to the hospital on the same day of the incident, received treatment and was discharged.



Daily Graphic correspondent in the Akatsi North District, Mary Anane-Amponsah reports that the District Assembly which is in charge of the management of the tourist center has already launched investigations into circumstances that led to the attack.



The District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, Dr. Prince Amuzu has also clarified that the incident occurred before the Christmas and new year festive season.



"We were alarmed when we saw the video and wondered when it happened.”



“But after our investigations, we discovered that the incident happened before the [Christmas and New Year] festive period and the victim luckily did not sustain any serious injury," he said.



The Assembly according to the DCE was moved to commence the investigation due to the nature of the video from the attack and the public concern that has followed since. An official statement will be issued by the Assembly in the coming days.



In the video from the incident sighted by GhanaWeb, a group of tourists are seen crowding around the crocodile to take pictures with some bending over the reptile who was lying calmly throughout.





However, a woman who was part of the entourage in her bid to join the photo op incurred a swift bite from the crocodile by stroking its side.



From the ensuing panic, the video stopped right at the time the crocodile launched its attack and reactions that have since followed the report were that the victim might have had an arm or hand bitten off or sustained serious injuries.



“She was not even admitted. It was a minor injury and she is very fine," the DCE revealed of the status of the victim.



He added that investigations are still ongoing with contact being made with all those present during the incident.



Mr Amuzu also assured that the centre since its inception has ensured the safety of its visitors and remain committed to same.





“We have spent a lot to establish this project and therefore the safety of visitors and tourists were paramount to us and therefore would not jeopardise that," he added.



Watch video of the incident below:





