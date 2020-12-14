General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Until Jean Mensa gives NDC back their seats there will be no peace – Ashaiman MP

Ernest Henry Norgbey, MP for Ashaiman

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has indicated that members of the National Democratic Congress will embark on several demonstrations until the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission corrects the abnormalities in the 2020 elections results.



According to Ernest Henry Norgbey, the party wants back their Sene East and Techiman East seats which they [NDC] alleged was given in favour of the New Patriotic Party.



They have called on the Electoral Commission to do the needful as they want their votes to be counted.



“We just organised ourselves to do a peaceful demonstration to show Ghanaians that the people of Ashiaman will not sleep for the incompetence of Jean Mensa to steal the verdict for Nana Akufo-Addo. That is what we are witnessing today, that we want our votes to be counted.” He said.



“We want our seats; Sene East, Techiman South, and the other seats that were stolen from us back before we get the peace that we want in Ghana. We have all been preaching peace, so why is it that after an election, results are announced for there to be chaos. It means that something untoward happened,” he fumed in an interview with Citi News.



Some members of the National Democratic Congress have embarked on demonstrations across country after the electoral commission declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December polls.



Their protest begun after Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu told supporters the NDC does not accept the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa



At a press conference Haruna Iddrisu expressed reservations about the way and manner in which the polls were conducted hence, the rejection.



“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.



Some supporters in Bolgatanga, Tamale were seen on the streets burning car tyres in disapproval of the election results.



Some Ashiaman supporters and NDC Women wing also hit the street yesterday to protest against the EC. They are stated that they intend to continuously hold a peace protest until their votes counts.

