Unsurprising that Akufo-Addo honoured his corrupt appointees with national awards – NDC

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress has launched an attack on President Akufo-Addo, stating unequivocally that he [President] has failed miserably in his fight against corruption.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said that actions and complicity have emboldened many of his officials, not just Vice President Alhaji Bawumia, whose name has surfaced in multiple corruption scandals.



“President Akufo-Addo’s silence on corruption in his infamous address was loud. It was as loud as his guilt. Evidently, corruption has defeated his family and friends’ government. Instead of confronting this canker head-on, President Akufo-Addo has constituted himself into a “Corruption Clearing Agent”, ever-willing to whitewash himself and any of his appointees who dabble in corruption, even before investigative processes commence.



“The President’s actions and complicity have emboldened many of his officials, not least the Vice President, Alhaji Bawumia whose name has come up in multiple corruption scandals such as the PDS scandal, the shady Gold-for-Oil deal, the Stolen Rice scandal and the appearance fee scandal”.



Asiedu Nketiah also accused the President of desecrating Ghana’s national honours by bestowing them on corrupt members of his administration.



He stated that Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, established the awards scheme to honour distinguished Ghanaian nationals and institutions for their contributions to the country’s development.



Aseidu Nketiah added that it was unacceptable for the President to bestow such honours on corrupt individuals whose cases were being investigated by Parliament.