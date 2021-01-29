Regional News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

University of Ghana to hold virtual Matriculation

The University of Ghana has announced that it will hold a virtual matriculation ceremony for its newly admitted students on February 6, 2021.



According to the University, this decision was taken due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.



“Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Matriculation for the 2020/2021 academic year will be held virtually at 9:30 a.m. on 6th February 2021,” the University said in a statement.



The University, however, urged all fresh students to sign the matriculation register via this link: https://sts.ug.edu.gh at the registration portal on its website.



“The Matriculation Register must be signed by each fresh student before the 6th of February 2021,” the University directed.



Below is a copy of the statement:



