University of Ghana ranked 15th best university in Africa

University of Ghana has maintained its top notch position as the highly ranked university in Ghana and West Africa placing 15th on the Africa Webometrics Rankings for the July 2020 edition.



The July edition (2020.2.1 beta) was built with the indicators obtained during the month of July 2020 in order to maintain the freshness of the data of the most current and updated ranking of universities.



The Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions with the objectives to promote web publication, supporting open access initiatives and electronic access to scientific publications and other academic materials.



The indicators for the ranking are presence (public knowledge shared), impact (web contents impact), openness (top cited researchers) and excellence (top cited papers).



The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the ‘Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas’ (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities all over the world based on their web presence and impact.



Management of the University is grateful to all stakeholders who have contributed to sustaining this enviable feat as the highly ranked university in Ghana and West Africa.

