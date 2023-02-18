University of Ghana puts in comprehensive measures to ensure peace and order on campus

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Management of the University of Ghana has reiterated its resolve to implement rules that will make the University safe and conducive for all students.



The University has put in place comprehensive measures such as the installation of CCTVs to offers apprehend anyone who wants to flout the directive of the University.



At a news conference to update the media on newly approved fees and the arrest of 18 persons who forcibly entered the University and attacked the University Security, the Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, said the new arrangement which offers residential facilities to level 100 students culminating into full in-out-out Policy by 2025/2026 academic year, has led to a number of court cases.



She said the University will be guided by the legal team to ensure the right thing is done.



Pro Vice-Chancellor, of Academic and Student Affairs, Prof. Gordon Awandare, said accommodation of students has impacted the University for many years.



He is however optimistic the new approach to accommodation will help spread out the students and curb vandalism.



Regarding the adjustment in Academic Facility User fees for the 2022/2023 academic year, Prof Awandare, maintained that fees charged are not illegal as being purported by a section of the public.



He advised those who have challenges in settling their fees to contact the Students Financial Aid Office for assistance.