University of Ghana internal support for research activities hits $2.2m

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

As part of efforts to become a research-intensive tertiary institution by the year 2024, the University of Ghana, through its internal grant portfolio, has supported research activities and capacity building for faculty and staff with grants valued at US$ 2.2 million.



This support is between 2010, when the Fund was established, and 2020.



In the 2019/2020 Research Report published by the University’s Office of Research, Innovation, and Development (ORID), the funding has “enabled faculty to develop capacity, undertake cutting edge research and participate at international fora.”



Within the ten-year period, a total of 322 grants were awarded under the University of Ghana Research Fund and Faculty Development Fund.



External support



The University has also benefited significantly from external research funds.



Between January 2017 and December 2019, donor grants it has received from its research partners have been valued at over $55million.



The World Bank was the university’s biggest partner during the period, supporting research activities with $17.4 million.



Research publication



University of Ghana is also experiencing an increase in the number of research publications year by year.



From 646 publications in 2015, the figure has risen to 1,307 in 2020.



Postgraduate student enrolment



The 2019/2020 academic year saw nearly 8,000 students, local and international, enroll at the University of Ghana for their post-graduate education.



The figure is higher than what was recorded in the 2018/2019 academic year.



That particular period saw about 6,000 local and international students enroll for various post-graduate programmes at the University.



Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University in charge of Research, Innovation, and Development, Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante has touted the institution’s achievement, especially its contribution to the global fight against Covid-19 in the country.



He says that the University “remains committed to pursuing a healthy balance between science and society.”