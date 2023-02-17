University of Ghana gives latest update on new residential arrangements for students

Regional News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: WAL.COM

Below is the full press statement from the University Council



“In the afternoon of February 14, 2023, a group of about 100 persons claiming to be students of the University of Ghana and continuing students of Commonwealth Hall, invaded the University of Ghana campus and embarked on an illegal procession. The group eventually converged at the entrance of Commonwealth Hall and attempted to forcibly enter the Hall. In the process, they attacked the University Security and the Police Officers who had been stationed there.



In the ensuing violent confrontation, the police officers were able to stop the group and arrested eighteen (18) members of the group. Our checks confirm that some of the members of the group are not students of the University of Ghana. We are informed that those who were arrested were subsequently arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court.



The purported intention of the group was to enforce an order of the High Court, Accra presided over by Justice Francis Obiri against the University. There have been two orders of the Court in relation to injunction applications filed against the University relating to the New Residence Policy of the University.



On January 6, 2023, the University received an ex parte order restraining the University from among others, implementing a decision of the University on a residence policy dated October 26, 2022. The University wishes to reiterate that it had not implemented a ‘residential policy decision’ dated October 26, 2022.



The University has and continues to maintain, both in and out of court, that it is implementing a decision of the University Council, communicated by its notice dated December 14, 2022. The University Council is a body set up by law to among others “do or provide for any act or thing in relation to the University which the Council considers necessary or expedient in its capacity as the governing body of the University.” The membership of Council includes representatives of students and faculty.



In any case, by the time the ex parte order was made, indeed before the action was even filed, the University had already implemented its new residential policy. All students of Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls who were affected by the changes in the residential policy were given the opportunity to register for accommodation in the UGEL Halls. By the time the order was made, almost ninety percent (90%) of the said students had accepted residency in the re-assigned halls while about eighty (80%) of the students have actually paid and taken up residence in the re-assigned halls. Financial support was available for students who genuinely had difficulty in paying the residential fees charged for the UGEL Halls.



In spite of the difficulty in comprehending the ex parte order, as it related to a decision that did not exist, upon receipt of the order, the University immediately stopped further allocation of rooms at Commonwealth Hall out of the abundance of caution.