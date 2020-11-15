General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

University of Ghana 2020/2021 undergraduate admissions to end on Nov. 19

This comes a day after the release of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Exams

The University of Ghana has announced Thursday, November 19, as the deadline for receiving applications from persons who wish to undertake its undergraduate programs for the 2020/2021 academic year.



The University had earlier mentioned June 30 as its deadline for applications, however, it was extended.



How to apply



An e-voucher card for the application can be purchased at GH¢200.00 for local Ghanaian students at the following banks: GCB Bank, Ecobank, HFC Bank, Agricultural Development Bank, Ghana Commercial Bank, Zenith Bank, Merchant Bank, UniBank, Prudential Bank and Fidelity Bank.



Applicants are expected to collect a free copy of the University of Ghana prospectus from the Bank after they have purchased the e-voucher.

