General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: GNA

University of Environment and Sustainable Development matriculates pioneering students

A cross-section of UESD pioneering students at matriculation

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has held its maiden matriculation ceremony for 73 pioneering students of the school who have been enrolled to offer various courses for the 2020/2021 academic year.



The 73 pioneering students are pursuing a four-year bachelor of science programmes at the School of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and the School of Sustainable Development.



Professor Eric Nyarko -Sampson, Vice-Chancellor of the school said the University had a mandate to train and nurture a collection of skills, mindsets, and attitudes that would protect and preserve the environment for optimum development of society.



He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic presented with serious environmental, health, and economic development challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), however, he said in that same manner it presented an opportunity for innovations in rising to the challenge and assured that the UESD would not be found wanting in that direction.



The Vice-Chancellor reminded the matriculants that as pioneering students, much would be expected from them and therefore urged them to take advantage of the opportunity offered them to advance their cause and aspirations for their benefit and the society at large.



Mrs Mary Abena Agyepong, Registrar of the University who administered the matriculation oath, also charged the students to chart a course worthy of emulation as pioneering students to serve as a measure for the progression of the University and its benefit to the community in which the school was situated.



Mr Certainly Djabatey, Interim Student's Representative Council (SRC) President, expressed gratitude to the University administration for works done for the students to feel at home to facilitate the commencement of academic work.



Whiles assuring that they would justify the confidence reposed in them, he appealed that provision for a fully furnished library and internet services among others should speed up to help smooth academic work.



The UESD is the latest and first public University for the Eastern Region and was opened in January 2021 for admissions with a commencement lecture.



