University education goes beyond lectures and earning grades - Prof Ofosu-Anim

Regional News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: GNA

Professor John Ofosu-Anim, the Vice Chancellor of the Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG), has said that university education is a holistic journey to self-discovery that goes beyond attending classes and earning grades.



He said students must seek their personal development and intellectual exploration aside from the normal lecture routines to become equipped graduates.



Speaking at the matriculation ceremony for 1,042 newly admitted students at the Tema Campus of PUG, Prof. Ofosu-Anim urged the students to take advantage of the diverse academic programs and the wealth of resources at their disposal to build their skills.



The students have been admitted to pursue various undergraduate programmes at the Tema and Akuapem campuses of the university.



He said matriculation was a symbolic rite of passage, signalling the official entry into the academic life of the university, and urged them to abide by the rules and tenets of the institution to gain knowledge for their growth and development.



Some programmes offered at the Akuapem Campus include BSc. International Development, BSc. Environmental and Natural Resources, and B.Ed. Social Studies.



The Tema Campus offers a BSc in Human Resource and Management, a BSc in Marketing Management, and a BSc in Banking and Finance, among others.