University dons should carry their own cross – Franklin Cudjoe on Public University Bill

Founding president of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said persons in the academia and its related fields should be allowed to handle their own issues as far as the Public University Bill is concerned.



According to him, though he has received a number of notifications about the ongoing debate about the Bill, he will leave it to those involved.



In a post on Facebook shortly after Ghanaians got wind of the resurgence of the Bill in parliament, Mr Cudjoe wrote; “I see many are tagging IMANI folks to add its voice to the draconian Public Universities bill. We did earlier.”



Adding that “This time the Dons in the Unis should carry their own cross too.”



It would be recalled that in April 2019 when conversations about the Public University Bill were rife, Imani Africa, led by Franklin Cudjoe described it as a “backdoor arrangement which is outmoded at birth.”



Imani further indicated at the time that it was dictatorial and would contribute to usurpation of the university’s authority.



Background



The Bill courted controversy since its introduction last year.



According to the sponsor of the bill, the Ministry of Education, PUB seeks to harmonise the finances, administration and governance structure of public universities in Ghana.



The Public Universities Bill when passed, will give the government of Ghana the power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.



The University Council will then have the power to appoint and dismiss public university officials.



It will also give the President the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.



The academia in Ghana is against the bill because they believe when it is passed, it will erode the independence of public universities in a way that allows manipulation by the government.





I see many are tagging IMANI folks to add its voice to the draconian Public Universities bill. We did earlier. This time the Dons in the Unis should carry their own cross too. Posted by Franklin Cudjoe on Tuesday, 15 December 2020

