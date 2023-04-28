United Nations in Ghana and government of Ghana to sign new sustainable development cooperation framework

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: Cynthia Prah, Contributor

The United Nations in Ghana and the Government of Ghana will on Friday, 28 April 2023 sign the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2025.



The signing ceremony, which is expected to be hosted by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Ken Ofori- Atta, and attended by the UN Resident Coordinator and the United Nations Heads of Agencies, will take place at the Ministry of Finance.



The Cooperation Framework, the most important instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities in Ghana, is for a three-year period starting 2023 to 2025 and will deploy an estimated US$500m over the period around three key pillars of work – Inclusive Economic Transformation; Equitable Access to Services; and Durable Peace. It integrates work on key issues such as financing, the environment and climate, digitalization, urbanization, data

for decision making, and strengthened partnerships across all pillars.



It outlines the UN development system’s integrated contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with a commitment to leaving no one behind, a human rights-based approach, to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, and to building resilience, sustainability, and to strengthening accountability.



“The process of developing this framework has been deeply participatory, inclusive and comprehensive, involving key government partners, the private sector, civil society and non- governmental organisations, youth groups and other key stakeholders.



“We are grateful to all these groups, and more importantly to the Government of Ghana for walking with us throughout the process and to help us align our priorities with those of the Government and peoples of Ghana” says the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani.



The signing of the Cooperation Framework between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations will signal a new chapter of renewed and strengthened cooperation and partnership between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations Development System, involving work by 21 resident UN agencies and a host of externally-based UN entities in addition.