‘Unifier’ Akufo-Addo may be behind ET Mensah’s victory – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs says he would not be surprised if President Nana Akufo-Addo supported the candidature of Ghana’s longest-serving Sports Minister and former lawmaker Enoch Teye Mensah to win the Greater Accra ticket to the Council of State.



Speaking on Akoma FM with Nana Billa Kantanka, the suspended NDC member described President Akufo-Addo as a unifier who beleives in an all-inclusive government.



“I won’t be surprised that President Akufo-Addo worked in clandestine to ensure E.T. Mensah wins because we are having a political leader who thinks Ghana first,” he said.



Former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and an astute member of the opposition NDC won all 58 votes, representing a 100% of total votes cast to emerge victorious.



Allotey Jacobs describes E.T. Mensah as an experienced politician who goes to the Council with an independent and in-depth knowledge in economic management and political administration.



“I support Mr E.T. Mensah and I support his victory which I know he will exhibit his rich experience to help Nana Akufo-Addo,” Allotey Jacobs said.



To him, the former Ningo Prampram lawmaker’s victory even offers his likes an opportunity to serve in an opposition government



“…there are some radical people in the NDC who would verbally attack an open minded people like us, but, if I am given an opportunity in the NPP’s government and it is the wil of God, why not I will serve,” he said



