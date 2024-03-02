Unemployment in Ghana should be blamed on some irresponsible citizens – Afenyo Markin

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin believes that it is high time Ghanaians became responsible.



He is of the view that if citizens are whipped in line to become responsible, the fight against unemployment may be won.



“The political class must speak the hard truth, which is to get the citizenry to be responsible. People take MASLOC loans they don’t pay. NDC, NPP: when I was a presiding member during Kufour’s time, people were being prosecuted by Gladys Asmah for taking loans under Rawlings, and you know what they said? Because they were NDC and because it turned political, there was a lack of political will, and they got away with it.



"Under Kufour, they took money, but they didn’t pay. Under Atta Mills, they didn’t pay, and the same is true with the current government. People are taking facilities from MASLOC, and they will not pay, and we will not do anything.



"I am saying that we eat our cake, and we want to have it. The very money that goes into investment, this one is not NDC, NPP matter. We need as a political class, to know that this is the problem. But you see, my friends who are in opposition today will want to pounce on this adwuma ni h) (there is no employment) for power. Me too, when I get into opposition, I rely on the same unemployment to say I want power. So it becomes a vicious cycle.



"The time has come for all of us to know that we are choking. We should let our citizens be more responsible. I got brand new taxis for my people with my own investment and they didn’t pay,” he said.



He indicated that like him, a number of MPs have created job opportunities for their constituents who have abused them but the lack of courage to crack the whip has made the people take advantage of them.