Source: GNA

Unemployed remanded for robbing WASSCE candidate

A 20-year-old unemployed who attacked a candidate in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and robbed him, has been remanded into police custody by the Akuropong magistrate court.



Raymond Agyei was said to have attacked the candidate behind the fence wall of the Barekese Senior High School, when he went out to buy food after writing one of his papers.



He took away a mobile phone and a cash of GHC150.00.



His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Rockson Kpodo on August 25, this year.



Detective Chief Inspector Addo Yobo told the court that on August 06 this year, after writing the paper, the complainant decided to go out to buy some food outside the school.



He said the suspect together with two other accomplices attacked and robbed him just behind the school’s fence wall.



The complainant raised an alarm during the attack and this attracted some of the students.



The prosecution said the suspect who sensed danger took to his heels and left his bag behind.



A search in the bag revealed his mobile phone with his picture on it as well as other items.



Inspector Yobo said a report was made to the Barekese police who used the phone to trace and arrested him from his hideout.



In his caution statement the suspect admitted ownership of the phone and was therefore charged and brought before the court.





