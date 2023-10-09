Unemployed man returns over GH¢100,000, other items found in a car

General News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Times are surely not as easy, financially, as they used to be, but that was not enough reason for an unemployed man to look the way and miss an opportunity to display what a good-hearted person he is.



The man, Dela Anim, is heard telling a presenter at Accra-based Adom FM that he found over GH¢100,000 in a polythene bag at the back seat of taxi he entered.



Dela told the presenter that he was on his way to Abossey-Okai, also in Accra, to do something when he changed on the bag.



“I live at Nungua and I had to come to Labadi. From there, I was going to visit someone at Abossey-Okai. So, I took a car to Nima Mobil to take care of something. From there, I picked another taxi towards Abossey-Okai. But upon getting to Silvercup (Kokomlemle), I saw that there was a blue-black polythene bag there. I opened it and realised there was money in it.



“Initially, I wanted to give it to the driver, but I wasn’t sure about that driver whether he would safely deliver it, so, I thought it wise to come here myself… I even got here before we counted it. When I found it, I didn’t touch it. So, I came to the reception and the lady helped me count,” he said.



According to a report on adomonline.com, when Dela Anim was asked why he did not keep the money, he said it was something he could never do, based on his Christian beliefs.



“I owned a transport business but it has collapsed so I’m unemployed and depend on the benevolence of my family to survive but growing up as a Christian and Presbyterian, my parents taught me not to take what is not mine and that has guided my siblings and I throughout life,” he said.



One of the other workers at the FM station came in to give further details on the found item, indicating that the money was well over GH¢100,000 and that they did not want to specify exactly how much it was.



He also added that an ID card found among the things had a name, Esther Sackey, on it, and that the station was now looking for any such person.



