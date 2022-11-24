Unemployed jailed for distributing ex-wife’s nude pictures

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: GNA

An unemployed man who shared nude pictures of his ex-wife has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Samuel Baah is said to have sent his ex- wife’s nude images through WhatsApp to a female friend of the complainant.



Baah was charged with threat of death, non-consensual sharing of intimate image, threat to distribute prohibited image and publication of obscene material.



He pleaded guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah convicted him on his own plea.



The case of the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah was that the complainant, name withheld, was a businesswoman while the accused, a resident of Ablekuma in Accra.



The prosecution said the accused, now convict, had been married to the complainant for two years.



It said in August this year, Baah, and the complainant had a misunderstanding and separated.



The prosecution said on September 2, this year, Baah sent series of threatening voice notes through WhatsApp to the complainant and describing her as a prostitute.



It said Baah in the voice note indicated that he would disgrace the complainant in the community.



He also threatened the complainant that if she divorced him, he would kill her and himself.



On September 12, this year, the prosecution said at about 8:30 am, the complainant received a phone call from her friend known as Afia who informed her that, she had received pictures and messages from a cell phone number with the complainant’s nude pictures.



The prosecution said the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department was petitioned over the issue and the matter was referred to the Cyber crime Unit for further investigations.



It said the complainant’s friend was invited to assist in investigations and Baah was discovered as the one who took the naked pictures of the complainant without her consent and sent to the complainant’s friends.



The prosecution said the accused was then picked up and during investigations, he admitted the offences.