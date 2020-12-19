General News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Unemployed graduate job seeker dies a day after securing his dream job

Andrew Adomako-Jassie died after being gainfully employed

A thirty-year-old unemployed graduate job seeker, Andrew Adomako-Jassie aka Abodam has died a day after being gainfully employed having laboured for three years to get employed



According to reports, Andrew Adomako-Jassie has been roaming the streets of Ghana for three years to look for employment ever since he completed the University.



However, fortunately for Andrew Adomako-Jassie, he got his dream job but unfortunately, Andrew Adomako-Jassie died the day after he got the job with Ghana Immigration Service



Andrew Adomako-Jassie is said to have complained about headaches but died a few minutes after he was rushed to a health facility.



The bereaved family scheduled December 7, 2020, in commemoration of one week of his demise to plan the final funeral rites.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.