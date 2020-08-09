General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Undisciplined parents to blame for disrespectful final year SHS students insulting Akufo-Addo – Obour

Bice Osei Kuffour, former MUSIGHA President

There have been viral videos of some final year students who are the first beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy spewing diatribes against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The failure of teachers to allow the students to copy during their Integrated Science paper on Monday, August 3, 2020, infuriated them with some issuing threats against the government and school authorities.



Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour responding to the blatant impunity and indiscipline displayed by the SHS final year students in the viral videos making rounds on social media.



He remarked “Social media is both a blessing and a curse so now it’s like everybody is having their TV station on their phones. So whatever they want the world to see they just record it for the world to watch."



“As for discipline it is something that our authorities struggle to implement. But today there are schools which prohibits students from bringing mobile phone to school."



The former MUSIGHA president added that some parents have, however, made claims that they want to communicate with their wards so they will defy such directives. "...So where we find ourselves right now it’s a combination of both."



“Indiscipline on the part of the children and some on the parents and also the advent of social media sensationalism that has brought us these kinds of challenges,” Obour told Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

