Uncle of student who was assaulted in Nkwatia Presby SHS kidnapped - Report

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The uncle of the student, who was allegedly assaulted by the assistant headmaster of Nkwatia Presby Senior High School (SHS), has reportedly been kidnapped, according to sources within the family.



In an asaaseradio.com report, the uncle, whose name was given as Emmanuel Agyapong, reportedly encountered a group of three men who forcibly abducted him from his home using a pick-up vehicle, and subsequently transported him to an undisclosed location.



The family has since reported the case to the police in Pokuase after several attempts to reach the uncle proved futile.



The father of the student, Kwaku Nhyira-Addo noted that on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the family reached out to the education minister to intervene in the issue.



“The regional minister has called me this morning assuring me that they will take up the matter.



“He said he has also been informed that the men who came to the house yesterday actually work with the school,” he said.



He continued “I called the education minister to intervene to ensure Emmanuel Agyapong is released.”



The initial incident, which sparked public outrage, occurred on August 29, 2023, when Diana Mensah allegedly suffered an assault by one of the assistant headmasters of the school.



She explained that the school staff provided her with only a pain reliever after the incident, which left her with severe facial injuries and impaired vision.



Photographs and videos of the student’s heavily bruised face have been widely circulated on social media generating widespread outrage.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has since dismissed the headmaster pending further investigation into the matter.



