General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Uber drivers win brand new cars for quality service

Joseph Mantey with his new car

Ride-hailing service providers, Uber Ghana on Friday, October 30, 2020, rewarded two drivers with brand new cars for their loyalty and dedicated service.



A short ceremony performed at the Uber Ghana head Office in Accra saw Joseph Mantey and Winsome Tetteh Anim win 2020 Suzuki Alto and Suzuki Dzire for emerging first and second respectively.



The promo which forms part of Uber Ghana’s commitment was launched during the Year of Return period but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to the press, the country manager of Uber Ghana, Jessica Opoku commended the drivers for their excellent services.



She expressed the belief that the reward will motivate other drivers to deliver exceptional riding services to Ghanaians.



“We wanted to show our appreciation to these deserving drivers. These drivers showed consistent performance when it came to the ratings. We believe that recognizing them is also a way to motivate other drivers and boost morale especially following everything that has happened this year”, she said.



Joseph Mantey, winner of the first prize couldn’t control his tears and expressed his profound gratitude to Uber Ghana for the car.



“Uber has helped me a lot in terms of education, the public too has been really supportive, it hasn’t been easy though but it has been so good.



“I never thought of this, from zero to hero. I was driving a 2008 Vitz and am now going to drive a 2020 Suzuki. It is so amazing”, an emotional Joseph Mantey noted.





