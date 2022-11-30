UTAG strike continues as govt fails to meet demands of striking lecturers

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have been directed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association to continue with their ongoing strike action.



On October 17, 2022, UTAG declared a nationwide strike over what it says is the “unilateral variation of the Condition of Service of workers of the public universities to their disadvantage, without recourse to them.”



According to the NEC, the decision to continue with the strike was arrived at following a two-day meeting by the Committee and the failure of the government and the National Labour Commission to arrive at a meaningful result despite days of engagement.



UTAG, as part of its demand, is asking the government, among other things, to increase the salaries of its members by 60%.



“Given the current inflation and economic miserisation of the ordinary Ghanaian worker, UTAG fully supports the proposal for Base Pay and relativity increase of 60 and 2 percent, respectively, and call on all Labour Unions in Ghana to remain resolute in supporting leadership in the fight for living wage and better Conditions of Service,” the NEC in its statement dated November 29, 2022, said.



Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission and representatives of the government are expected to hold a meeting with the leadership of UTAG on November 30 in further attempt at finding a solution to their demands.



Watch the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











GA/BOG