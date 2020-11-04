General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

UT Bank collapse: EOCO takes over Kofi Amoabeng’s mansion

The residence of Mr Amoabeng being investigated by EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has taken over a plush house of embattled former Managing Director of defunct UT Bank, Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



The house according to checks by this portal is located at Kukurantumi in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region. It was built 15 years ago by the businessman and former military officer.



Checks by MyNewsGh.com from EOCO reveal that the latest action was taken last Friday with the explanation it is under investigation, asking the public or assignees to keep off.



A notice at the entrance of the house reads “This property is under investigation by EOCO. Keep off”.



Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng or his lawyers have declined comment on the matter but officials of EOCO, when reached by MyNewsGh.com investigations, confirmed taking over the house but declined to give further details.



Background



The Attorney -General (A-G) in February this year filed new charges at the Accra High Court against Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the founder of the defunct UTBank, over the collapse of the bank.



The charge sheet filed at the Accra High Court named as accused persons Dr Johnson Asiama; a former 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Raymond Amanfu; a former Head of the Banking Supervision Division (BSD) of the BoG, Catherine Johnson; Head of Treasury of the UTBank, Robert Kwesi Armah; General Manager of Corporate Banking of UT Bank and UT Holdings; the parent company of UT Bank.



All five have been charged by the State with forty-two (42) counts of Fraudulent Breach of Trust, Fabrication of Evidence, Deceit of Public Officer, Fraudulently Causing Financial Loss to the Republic, Contravention of the Bank of Ghana Act and Wilfully Causing Financial Loss to the Republic.

