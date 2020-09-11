General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

US-based Ghanaian pastor fake, dangerous – Maurice Ampaw alleges

play videoPrivate legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has said the US-based Ghanaian pastor, Sylvester Ofori who shot and killed his wife on Tuesday is not a genuine man of God as stated earlier by the deceased’s brother.



The Ghanaian pastor days before shooting his wife told his brother-in-law, Perry in a recent video circulating on social media that he’ll kill his wife to prove that he was not a fake pastor.



In the video, the late Barbara Tommey’s family had accompanied her to her estranged husband’s home to pick up some documents. She was attacked by the husband in the presence of her family members.



Reacting to this, Mr Ampaw in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb said: “This guy called a man of God was actually not a man of God as rightly put up by the in-law because by their deeds you shall know them because no man of God called of God with his right spirit would think of assaulting the wife,…to the extent of taking the wife’s life is so dangerous”.



27-year-old Barbara Tommey, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD) was shot several times by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, near her business front doors on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard, some minutes to 9.00 am on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Centre shortly afterwards, the Police announced.



The deceased was an employee of Navy Federal Credit Union, in the USA.



The Ghanaian pastor, Sylvestor Ofori, 35-year-old, was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday evening. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.



Detective Matthew Rogers stated that Barbara Tommey and Sylvester Ofori were in the middle of a divorce and she hadn’t lived at the apartment they shared for months. No records documenting their divorce could be found. The couple were married in September 2015, according to a marriage licence.





