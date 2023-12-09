US-based Ghanaian dies shortly after 34th birthday bash with friends at Takoradi

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Albert Kwao Adeabah, a 34-year-old Ghanaian based in the United States died shortly after his birthday party when he came back on vacation in August 2023.



Adeabah, alias Paa Kow, who until his passing worked at the Massachusetts Stock Exchange, was hosted by over a dozen friends for his 34th birthday in Takoradi.



According to reports sighted by GhanaWeb, he attended an in-house party after which there was a drink-up at his apartment.



He reported being ill shortly after the drink-up before he eventually died.



A friend of his posted the sequence of events on Facebook, suggesting that the incident took place in August 2023.



Maikel Lenzy Billz, posted on Facebook: "Bro your untimely death has caused lot of pains & heartbreaks especially our mates from Nav-West JHS. You celebrated your Birthday on Thursday August 3rd, had a Birthday party on Saturday August 6th in your rented apartment of which we had a chat on Snapchat.



In the space of 6 to 7hrs later I had a call only for the person to tell me you are no more. Eii Albert! Anyone who is close to you knows you were a Good man. It’s more painful we can’t meet in Atlanta as we discussed before you left to Ghana. Nyame nfa wo kra nsie yié," the post concluded.



There are concerns as to whether or not he was poisoned even though the cause of death has not been reported.



A flyer available to GhanaWeb shows that his burial and memorial service took place on November 25, 2023, at the All Saint Anglican Pro-Cathedral following which he was interred the following day at the Ketan Cemetery via a private burial.



He left behind his two parents and a brother, Shadrach.







